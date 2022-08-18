Mixed reaction to digital mall expansion plan

PETALING JAYA: While entrepreneurs have lauded Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s intention to help bumiputra businesses through the expansion of his Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) Digital Mall project, some question why he is not taking a more inclusive approach in pushing his Keluarga Malaysia national agenda.

Information Technology (IT) entrepreneur Hashim Othman said while it is commendable that the government wants to help bumiputra entrepreneurs, the approach does not sit well with his fellow businessmen.

“We foresee several problems. For one, non-bumiputra suppliers will sell to non-bumiputra entrepreneurs at different prices, including to those not having outlets at Mara digital malls,” he told theSun, adding that the racial division among Malaysians will be more pronounced.

Hashim, who runs an IT store in Sungai Buloh, Selangor, said the government should help all entrepreneurs and promote healthy competition.

“Not many non-bumiputra visit my shop. We have to promote national unity through the Keluarga Malaysia concept, which is in line with Ismail Sabri’s agenda.”

Hashim suggested Mara rent shop lots in existing digital malls and help bumiputra entrepreneurs with their marketing.

Another entrepreneur, Raja Haikal Raja Hakimi, agrees with Ismail Sabri’s announcement to expand Mara digital malls as it would give bumiputra entrepreneurs a platform to grow their IT businesses.

“Because space at existing digital malls in Bukit Bintang and Petaling Jaya is almost fully taken up, rental there is extremely high, and bumiputra entrepreneurs cannot afford it. But with the Mara Digital Mall project being expanded, we will be able to afford rent and lower the prices of our products.”

Raja Haikal also said if the government wanted to support bumiputra entrepreneurs, it (Mara) must become the authorised dealer for IT products and supply them to those at Mara digital malls.

“If Mara only focuses on the location of the mall and not the whole business process, such as the supply chain, which includes transportation, authorised dealers and manufacturers, the old Mara Digital Mall problem would just repeat itself, with hardly any customers visiting it,” he said.

On Monday, after a surprise visit to the Mara Digital Mall in Kuala Lumpur, Ismail Sabri announced that Mara has been instructed to continue with the Mara Digital Mall project to open up more opportunities for bumiputra youth to venture into the IT business.

For the past seven years, Mara digital malls have provided a platform for bumiputra IT entrepreneurs to market their products. Rentals at these malls are cheaper compared with other digital malls.

The opening of Mara digital malls as telecommunications and IT equipment sales centres was spearheaded by Ismail Sabri, who was then Rural and Regional Development minister.

The first Mara Digital Mall was launched in 2015 and branches were opened in Kuala Lumpur, Shah Alam, Johor Baru and Kuantan. However, the Kuantan and Shah Alam branches closed in 2018, while the Johor Baru branch ceased operations in February 2019.