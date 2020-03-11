Mixed reaction to new Cabinet

PETALING JAYA: Approval and disdain have come in equal measure for the Cabinet lineup announced by newly-minted Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

As expected, members and leaders of Pakatan Harapan (PH) are unhappy with the choices, but reactions from analysts and the man in the street have been mixed.

Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail described it as “just old wine in a new bottle”, while expressing hope that it does not “turn into vinegar”.

She reiterated that the people had thrown out a corrupt regime in the last general election, and the choices made this time were “a disappointment”.

Former Federal Territories minister Khalid Samad noted that the number of people in the new Cabinet adds up to 70.

This sentiment is shared by lawyer Syahredzan Johan, who pointed out that some ministries even have more than one deputy.

“With more ministers and deputy ministers, there will be more to pay in salaries and allowances.”

That, he said, would mean that more people have to be hired for various positions such as secretaries-general. “There will also be a need for new offices for the additional ministers, as well as new furniture,” he added, alluding to the fact that more money will be spent.

The reduced women representation in the Cabinet is an issue for PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil.

“There are only nine women out of 70 members, only 12.8%,” he said. “It does not achieve the targeted 30% quota, and it was just a day after International Women’s Day.”

However, research outfit Ilham is more approving of Muhyiddin’s choices. “It is convincing enough, with individuals who are deemed clean. Perikatan Nasional also seems to be focused on preparing for the next general election to regain the people’s mandate,” its CEO Azlan Zainal said.

Kedah PAS commissioner Ahmad Yahaya was all praise for the new lineup. “It oozes confidence,” he told Bernama yesterday.

He said the new ministers and deputy ministers are clean and have proven track records and this would go down well with the people.

“Looking at the lineup, the people’s worries and concerns have eased. The prime minister has introduced refreshing changes to prepare the people for challenging times,” he added.

Views from the average Malaysian are equally divided.

Iqbal, a 27-year-old executive, noted that the lineup does not reflect the multi-racial and multi-cultural composition of the nation.

“We should also have someone younger as youth and sports minister. The chosen minister (Reezal Merican Naina Merican) is almost 50, so he does not reflect the position of youth.”

Kenneth, 26, a project engineer said the appointments were questionable as many of them “came in through the back door” as a result of political upheaval.

“There is also a lack of Indian and Chinese representation,” he said.

General manager Rosli Baba, 55, said he was pleasantly surprised that the new Cabinet “looks quite clean and has a few technocrats.

Kasinathan, 33, a company employee, said he was happy with Datuk Seri M. Saravanan’s appointment as the human resources minister.