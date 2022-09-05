Mixed reactions ahead of decision on mask mandate

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians have expressed mixed reactions to the possible withdrawal of the face mask mandate, expected to be announced by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin tomorrow.

Malaysian Association of Hotels president Christina Toh said many operators do not favour a decision to stop wearing masks.

She said hotels are considered public areas where employees come into close contact with different people daily, and thus have a higher health risk compared with guests.

Toh, who is area general manager of an international hotel chain in Malaysia, said she would continue to encourage her staff to wear masks.

She said many hotel staff would choose to wear masks anyway for their own safety and that of their families.

“If the mask mandate is withdrawn, we would place signs around the hotel area to inform guests and visitors that wearing masks is greatly appreciated.

“Covid-19 is still very much with us. We know people who got infected multiple times, and we have even lost a colleague because of it. That’s why we are not taking any chances.”

Malaysian Indian Restaurant Owners Association president J. Suresh said many restaurateurs would welcome the withdrawal of the mask ruling.

He said it was time to relax the requirement as other countries made it optional some time ago, and people should have the freedom to decide whether they want to wear one.

Suresh also said he believes Malaysians are responsible enough to mask up if they are not feeling well or have flu-like symptoms.

“There are many who wear their masks on their necks or just covering their mouth, which is pointless. You can also see used masks on the table and on the floor, which is unhygienic,” Suresh added.

Local start-up research writer Ainal Ismail, 27, said she is happy the country might be easing up on the requirement.

She concurred on the need for people to wear one when necessary, especially if they are ill or in a crowded area.

Ainal said as Malaysia is now in the transition to endemic phase, there are certain things that Malaysians need to do to return to normalcy, as most of the population have been vaccinated.

“I think withdrawing the mask mandate is a great move that could help in ensuring cleanliness and sustainability by reducing the amount of discarded masks.”

She also said Malaysians should know when and where to wear a mask and be conscious and aware of their surroundings.

Content specialist Rebecca Hani Romeli, 32, said with a high percentage of Malaysians having been inoculated, she is hopeful of a return to normalcy.

“There are many countries that (abolished) the mask mandate and their citizens are living life like normal.

“I believe the number of Covid-19 cases (in Malaysia) is not too bad and are still manageable,” she said.