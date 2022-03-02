Mixed reactions to ‘court cluster’ walkabouts

PETALING JAYA: The old saying “beauty is in the eye of the beholder” may hold true, albeit with some tweak of words, for convicted politicians or those undergoing trial campaigning in elections.

“It all depends on who is ‘seeing’ these politicians,” said academician Prof Datuk Dr Wan Ahmad Fauzi Wan Hussain, adding that politicians have their own followers.

“Those in the opposite camp might get an ‘eye sore’ seeing these people on the ground campaigning,” he told theSun.

But their fans would say it is fine or maybe even great that they are still active, he added.

Dubbed the “court cluster”, these politicians are raising eyebrows while meeting Johor voters on their campaign rounds.

As for the charges that follow these politicians, Wan Ahmad Fauzi said that for fans, the charges might be politically biased while for his opponents, the charges are serious and he should be in jail.

“Depending on a person’s perception and values, how they define corruption will determine their stand on the matter,” he said.

“Some may say corruption only involves money, others might say it’s not just money but causes social problems.”

He added that for others anarchy, atheism and communism are more serious problems compared with corruption.

Meanwhile, Faedzah Fuad, a voter in Segamat, said she is not bothered by who is campaigning.

“My focus is on who is the candidate and what they have done in the past to help our community,” she said.

Faedzah added that court cluster politicians campaigning are not from her constituency and it makes no difference in how she will vote.

“They will be gone after the results are announced, but we will be left with who we voted to represent us, that is what’s important,” she said.

Another Johorean, Muhammad Fareez Ismail, said he is aware that some of those campaigning, who are from both sides of the political divide, have been convicted or are still undergoing trial.

“They don’t bother me, as long as they don’t cause problems here, we will cast our vote as we see fit,” he said.

Muhammad Fareez, who will also be voting in Segamat, said whoever is campaigning, the rakyat will always remember what they have done.

“We can see and we know what is going on, so whoever they put forward in a campaign does not matter, but who the candidate is matters to us,” he said.