PETALING JAYA: A complete transformation may well be the only way to keep Barisan Nasional (BN) relevant under the current political climate.

The coalition needs to chart a course that resonates with the current electorate, according to MIC central working committee member Datuk P. Kamalanathan.

“This would help the coalition carry out its responsibilities as an opposition pact and be a formidable alternative to Pakatan Harapan (PH),” he added.

He recalled that after the Alliance suffered heavy losses in the 1969 elections, it reinvented itself and reemerged as BN in 1973. “This was a catalyst for the coalitions success for almost five decades,” he told theSun today.

He was commenting on a call by MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong for the dissolution of BN following its defeat in GE14.

MCA publicity bureau chief Chan Quin Er said the party’s decision to push through a resolution to decide on the future of BN rather than to just walk out was in line with the coalition’s spirit and constitution.

“We are simply going back to our roots, of respecting the spirit of consensus among member parties,” she told theSun.

However, BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said Umno, the leading member of the coalition, was in no hurry to meet.

“We have by-elections to tackle, and that’s more important than MCA’s issues,” he said, adding that if one component party did not agree, there would be no dissolution.

Political analyst Khoo Kay Peng said the MCA’s resolution did not have significance or political place and it offered no advantage to proceed.

“For many Malaysians, BN is still formidable. It just needs to revamp itself,” he said.

“Victories in Cameron Highlands and Semenyih have put new spirit and energy into the coalition. It is highly unlikely that they will dissolve BN as they may have plans to return to power.”

“In any case, Umno still needs the coalition to compete for non-Malay votes,” he added.

Khoo said MCA had to “change from the inside” to remain relevant. “There are signs that being a Chinese-only party would not help to rejuvenate it. They may have to go multi-racial.”