PETALING JAYA: Opinion is divided over the move by e-commerce platform Shopee to disallow consumers to select their preferred courier from June 17.

Allison Rayappan, 27, said it is a good idea as delivery services offered by certain courier providers are usually unreliable and having to deal with these incompetencies is troublesome.

“This policy can be seen as an approach to unify all transactions between Shopee and its consumers, so any issues can be dealt directly with Shopee,” she told theSun.

The existing approach to pick preferred services has been a challenge for many as some courier providers are fast and reliable while others are the opposite, she said.

Nithia Raj, 25, agreed with Rayappan, and said this change will provide buyers with a cheaper option. “Shopee has many promotions with free shipping, so I don’t think it is a problem.”

She added that this will not confuse shoppers since she believes that as long as a cheaper alternative is available, they would choose the cheaper option.

However, P. Gubendiran, 27, believes Shopee should stick to its original policy. “This will allow the buyer and seller to conduct business in a transparent manner.”

D. Gahjendaran, 25, said it is a gamble because buyers will not be free to pick their own courier to deliver the package. “With the current policy, it is quite clear which courier service will deliver the item, and there will be even more confusion since customers will have to select between the three alternatives. As a buyer, that makes things more difficult.”

According to a recent news report, the names of couriers will no longer appear under the shipping option category. Instead, customers are offered three different options – “Standard Delivery”, “Economy Delivery” and “Others”.

Shopee regional managing director Ian Ho said once buyers complete their purchases, the system would automatically select the most suitable delivery partner to handle the order.

“This means that orders are allocated according to the logistics provider’s delivery capacity, allowing buyers to receive their orders faster.”

