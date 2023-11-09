Mixed views over drug addiction

PETALING JAYA: Conversations surrounding drug addiction have undergone a profound shift, with increasing focus being placed on prioritising treatment and rehabilitation over imprisonment.

In a recent statement, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said: “The ministry hopes that the approach to drug addiction will be addressed through treatment and rehabilitation as opposed to the current method, which is more geared towards enforcement and imprisonment.

“We know that prison is not a place to provide treatment and rehabilitation to drug users and addicts, and some of them have to be isolated in treatment and rehabilitation centres, which can inhibit their level of functionality as productive members of society.”

However, drug safety activist Puteri Farisha Zahri, who is against the prioritisation of treatment and rehabilitation, said drug addiction should be treated strictly as a criminal offence.

“Drug use is illegal and morally wrong, and the convict should face the consequences of their choices. Imprisonment serves as a form of punishment and also holds drug users accountable for their actions.

“By maintaining a strong stance against drug addiction through imprisonment, I believe we can protect our society from potential harm caused by drug users.

“Implementing stricter drug enforcement policies, like (what is done in) Singapore, prevents drug-related crimes and protects public safety. The threat of imprisonment serves as a deterrent and punishes individuals for engaging in illegal activities.”

However, lawyer Geethan Ram Vincent, who is in favour of prioritising treatment and rehabilitation, agrees that imprisonment should not be the solution, except for repeat offenders.

“Drug addicts should be kept out of prison, as drug use is a minor offence that does not warrant imprisonment. The punitive nature of prison does not aid in rehabilitation.”

He said drug offenders should be separated from those who committed serious crimes as the latter could be a bad influence.

Geethan Ram said rehabilitation centres are not clinics. They have programmes and they might not be easy. Imprisonment, without addressing the root causes of addiction, often perpetuates a cycle of crime.

“Individuals who abuse drugs can be penalised under Section 15 of the Dangerous Drug Act, which may result in imprisonment or a fine not exceeding RM5,000. Repeat offenders may face a maximum of five years in prison.”

He said prioritising treatment and rehabilitation is a more effective approach. “This approach addresses the underlying causes of addiction, such as mental health concerns and socioeconomic factors, offering them the opportunity to break the cycle of crime and addiction.”