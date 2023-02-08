MKBOKU discusses IPTA PwD-friendly facilities proposal

PUTRAJAYA: The National Council for Persons with Disabilities (MKBOKU) in a meeting today deliberated the proposal aimed at enhancing the disability-friendly features of public higher education institutions (IPTA) under the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE).

In a statement, Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, who chaired the meeting, said the disability-friendly features include facilities, amenities, services, and public buildings.

The meeting also agreed to appoint 10 individuals as members of MKBOKU under Section 3 (2)(j) of the Persons with Disabilities Act 2008.

Nancy said that the appointment is for a term of two years, effective July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2025,

“The appointments are made based on their experience, knowledge, and extensive expertise related to persons with disabilities (PwD) both in Malaysia and internationally,” she said.

Also presented in the meeting were the findings of the Access Audit Programme 2011-2022 by the Universal Design Unit (Kudu), Department of Architecture in Kulliyyah of Architecture and Environmental Design (KAED) of the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) to comply with universal design and built environment to facilitate accessibility for PwD.

Two briefing papers were also presented, including on the project to equip schools under the Ministry of Education (MOE) with PwD-friendly facilities, and a special PwD student lane for admission through UPUonline to ensure accessibility and equal rights for PwD in society.

“The meeting acts as the primary platform for the government’s initiatives in development, recovery, and integration within the PwD community in the country, in line with the welfare principles outlined in the Malaysia MADANI aspirations,” Nancy added. -Bernama