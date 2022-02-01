MKN: EMCO in Felda Tersang, Raub from Feb 2

KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be enforced in Felda Tersang 1, 2 and 3, Mukim Batu Talam, Raub, Pahang from Feb 2-15.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad, in a statement uploaded on Facebook today, said that the EMCO in Kampung Batu Talam, which is in the same sub-district, would end tomorrow as scheduled.

He said the decision was taken based on the Health Ministry’s risk assessment and COVID-19 infection trend in the locality concerned.

Rodzi also said there were no extensions to the EMCO in other localities in the country today. - Bernama