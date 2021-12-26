MKN, Nadma DGs among members of special post-flood task force

KUALA LUMPUR: National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad and National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) director-general Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim are among the members of the special task force for post-flood activities.

This was announced by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali (pix) in a post on his Facebook page today.

The task force also comprises Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang and Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani as well as ministries secretaries-general and directors-general of government agencies.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government had agreed to set up a special task force for post-flood activities and in preparation for the second wave of floods.

He said the task force would be chaired by Mohd Zuki. — Bernama