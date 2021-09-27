MKN’S roles and functions to be strengthened in 12MP

KUALA LUMPUR: The governance of security of the country will be strengthened by improving the roles and functions of the National Security Council (MKN) as a lead agency in coordinating policies related to national security in the 12th Malaysian Plan (12MP).

According to the 12MP document released by the Economic Planning Unit today, the coordination of various committees under the NSC will be improved to ensure direction and measures related to national security as well as public safety will be implemented effectively at the federal, state and district levels.

The document said the coordination will focus on security issues including cyber securities, cross-border crimes, disease outbreaks, natural disasters as well as economic and social crises.

“In addition, the National Operations Management Centre will be enhanced through better coordination among relevant stakeholders and connection with all systems related to security, defence and disaster management.

“This will enable faster information gathering and accelerate the decision-making process as well as better coordination among agencies in dealing with threats and crises,” the document said.

It said that a number of laws will be amended to ensure relevancy and effectiveness in improving public safety and security comprising the Prevention of Crime Act 1959, the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012, the Prevention of Terrorism Act 2015 and the Penal Code 1957.

In addition, it said the Sedition Act 1948 and Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 will be reviewed.

Meanwhile, the document said a number of anti-corruption measures will be strengthened across all enforcement agencies and the Malaysian Armed Forces including the mandatory implementation of the Anti-Bribery Management System standards, as outlined under the National Anti- Corruption Plan.

“All enforcement agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs will be required to implement the Recruitment Profiling System for high risk and sensitive positions to reduce corruption risks while the job rotation will also be made mandatory,” it said.

In order to improve coordination and collaboration, the document said a security and public order consultative council will be established to streamline efforts in addressing security threats to provide a platform for knowledge sharing among the security experts.

“A national digital identification policy will be introduced to enable a trusted, secured and transparent movement data where all systems related to population registration will be integrated to allow data sharing among relevant agencies,” the document stated. — Bernama