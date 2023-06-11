MLFF toll system to intergrate ANPR, RFID technology

KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation of the multi-lane fast flow (MLFF) toll collection system on highways will utilise the automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) and the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad (pix) said this will eliminate the need for users to stop or reduce their speed for toll payments, ensuring smoother highway travel with fast and efficient toll transactions.

Replying to a supplementary question from Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden (PN-Alor Setar) on whether the government planned to implement a toll collection system without toll booths and barriers, Abdul Rahman said the ministry had conducted an extensive study involving numerous countries, striving for the best possible solution.

“Many countries have used the MLFF system successfully. Insha-Allah, we will do our best to implement it next year,” he said during the question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

In response to Afnan Hamimi’s original question about the government’s plans for the RFID system on highways and efforts to enhance toll collection systems for smoother highway usage, Abdul Rahman said the Malaysian Highway Authority diligently monitors RFID-enabled as well as Touch’ n Go and SmartTAG toll lanes on all highways.

Currently, there are 416 toll lanes across all highways in Malaysia using RFID technology, he added. -Bernama