KUALA LUMPUR: The setting up of a task force to speed up the approval process of the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme by the Tourism Ministry has been completed.

MM2H is a programme by the Tourism Ministry that allows foreigners to stay in Malaysia for up to 10 years.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi said 3,727 applications, which were pending since September last year, are currently being processed and are expected to finish ahead of schedule.

“The setting up of the task force has been completed, with applications currently being processed,“ he said.

“Everything is going smoothly, and a completion ahead of schedule is something that we can look forward to,“ he said, adding that the task force is mainly comprised of personnel from the Home Ministry and his ministry.

Of the 3,727 applications received, 894 applications had been handed to the Ministry of Home Affairs for approval.

The number of MM2H applications received in 2019 is 668.

The number of applications received annually is 6,000 on an average since the inception of MM2H in 2002.

Up to 2018 it is estimated that over 40,000 foreigners from 131 countries are in the country under MM2H.