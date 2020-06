KUCHING: Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme participants who have been in the country throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period as well as undergone quarantine and Covid-19 screening will be allowed to enter Sarawak without having to be quarantined again.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (pix), who is also Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said today that the decision was in line with the latest standard operating procedure (SOP).

“Other than that, express and normal bus services will be allowed to fully operate from today while school buses and vans will be allowed to do so from June 24 as announced by the Education Ministry,” he said at the daily SDMC press conference here.

Gambling operators licensed by the Finance Ministry will be allowed to operate from Friday (June 19) while night, morning and weekend markets can begin operation from Saturday (June 20).

Sarawak today recorded one new Covid-19 positive case in the Bintulu district involving a family member of case 557 in the state as a result of screening and contact tracing.

So far, Sarawak has recorded 561 Covid-19 positive cases, with 17 fatalities and 534 patients recovered and discharged from hospitals. — Bernama