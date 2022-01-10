MMA: Ensure full investigation of fake vaccination cert syndicate

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) said it is dismayed at the news of fake vaccination certificates allegedly sold via a syndicate. It urged the authorities to conduct a full investigation and bring those responsible to book.

It also urged the public to make a report to the authorities if they come across any corrupt activities in the healthcare sector.

“MMA does not condone activities that destroy the integrity of the medical profession, more so when it causes harm to the health of all. The public may also contact MMA on any complaints at secretary@mma.org.my,” its president Dr Koh Kar Chai said in a statement today.