MMA: Focus on Sabah, no need for emergency

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) said there is no need to declare a national emergency, but Sabah’s healthcare is in dire need of help in the fight against Covid-19.

“All other areas under CMCO (Conditional Movement Control Order) which include Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya are under control and should improve with its current measures,” president Prof Datuk Dr Subramaniam Muniandy said in a press statement today.

Dr Subramaniam said urgent and massive financial aid from the federal government is needed to control the Covid-19 situation in Sabah or there may be a total collapse of the healthcare system

“Widespread community transmissions of Covid-19 infections may be rapidly escalating statewide. The daily numbers reported may be much less than actual numbers considering the delays in reporting test results, contact tracing and isolation of infected individuals.

“Bed occupancy is reaching full capacity in most hospitals in Sabah and in some areas, less severe cases of Covid-19 have to be isolated and home treatment instituted.

“We are deeply concerned that the severe cases of Covid-19 might increase further. Sabah’s infection and death rate is many folds above the nation’s rate, making it among the highest in the nation,” he added.

Dr Subramaniam said as it was reported that frontliners in Sabah are on the verge of throwing in the towel due to fatigue, mental stress and an acute shortage in manpower, more healthcare workers are urgently needed. — Bernama