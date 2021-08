PETALING JAYA: While politicians play musical chairs, healthcare workers continue to struggle daily with rising cases of Covid-19, burnout, lack of manpower, beds, oxygen and equipment.

Saying this, Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Prof Datuk Dr. Subramaniam Muniandy lamented that while the political landscape may be changing, nothing much has changed for our healthcare workers.

“The longstanding issue of contract doctors also has not been resolved up to now and from the looks of things, this too may be put on hold yet again thanks to politics,” he said in a statement today.

MMA hopes that while the nation faces yet another uncertainty in leadership, these issues will not be conveniently forgotten, he pointed out.

“Whoever the government of the day is, it must ensure the well-being of healthcare workers, remain a high priority especially during this time of a pandemic.

“Though there is an expected downtrend in hospital admissions by the end of August due to ramped-up vaccinations, public hospitals are still overwhelmed with some states starting to see a spike in cases of Covid-19,” he added.

Subramaniam also pointed out that we have already lost close to 400 junior doctors who decided they had enough while the patience of their colleagues are wearing thin. It may be a matter of time before more similarly throw in the towel, he said.

“MMA has stated before that the government should not take this lightly as the growing frustration can have a serious impact on the standard of care in our government healthcare system.

“Our healthcare workers seem to be taken for granted. Many feel that their services are only needed now because of the pandemic. The hippocratic oath is often emphasised but our comrades are being stretched to the limits. Many have even perished from Covid-19 infection.

“It has been close to a month since the Prime Minister (Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin) had informed MMA that it would be invited for policy discussions but none have taken place to date. Regardless of the outcome in the country’s leadership, urgency is required in addressing these issues,” he added.