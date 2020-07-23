MMA lauds govt’s #MyMudah initiative to cut red tape

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Medical Association has lauded the government for agreeing to set up Malaysia Mudah or #MyMudah initiative, aimed at reducing regulatory burden and to increase efficiency and productivity.

Its president, Dr. N. Ganabaskaran (pix) said this included reducing regulatory burden on private healthcare.

He said the private healthcare sector contributes almost half of the total healthcare expenditure.

“The 7,000 private general practitioners contribute almost 10% to the total healthcare expenditure with its more than 60 million patient visits a year, 35,000 job opportunities and supporting industries,” he said in a statement here today.

He added Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) via the Private Healthcare Productivity Nexus (PHPN) is also working to reduce the regulatory burdens of general practitioner clinics.

“A one-stop-centre with automation will indeed increase efficiency and productivity. Through this pathway, MPC has managed to break the silos and bring the different agencies involved in the regulatory processes to sit on the same table and resolve issues,“ he said.

He said productivity is the single most important factor in a country’s long-term growth. — Bernama