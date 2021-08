PETALING JAYA: We are three weeks away from vaccinating adolescents 12 to 17 years old, and 741 clinics in Selangor have been officially notified by PROTECTHEALTH that vaccination appointments will be stopped.

In light of this development, Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Prof Datuk Dr. Subramaniam Muniandy said it is only fair to assume that the private General Practitioners (GPs) would not be included in the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force’s (CITF) plans for the final phases of the National Immunisation Programme (NIP).

“If the private GPs are indeed going to continue to be involved, when was CITF planning on informing them?” he asked in a statement today.

“If abruptly ending the vaccination appointments at private GPs in Selangor meant otherwise, then the CITF should provide a proper explanation.

“Of course, the private GPs have contributed to only 5% of the vaccinations in the Klang Valley because it was never in the CITF’s plans to prioritise GP participation from the beginning.”

Subramaniam also asked how is it possible that 107.7% of adults in the Klang Valley have received their first dose?

“There are still many in the Klang Valley who haven’t even registered for the vaccine and this includes the high undocumented migrant population. How did the CITF arrive at this figure? We would welcome an explanation from them,” he said.

“In CITF’s statement issued yesterday it also did not explain the rationale of not allowing private GPs to participate in the NIP if they are giving privately procured vaccinations. Isn’t the goal to vaccinate as many people as possible and achieve herd immunity in the quickest time possible?”

He said the Health DG had proposed that GP participation in the NIP under PROTECTHEALTH be increased but we see a very half-hearted response from the CITF.

“Is CITF taking advice from the Ministry of Health (MOH)? Or is it acting independently?”

Many Malaysians are still wondering why the NIP is a programme under the Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) when it should be led by MOH, Subramaniam said,

“Perhaps it is time MOSTI or MOH explain this because the CITF seems to be clueless when it comes to healthcare. It is obvious the CITF are not the experts but they are running the show for vaccinations. Even if they insist it should be them, they should at least consult the experts.

“Lastly, many Malaysians are still scratching their heads over why they can’t take a five-minute walk to their private GP clinic down the road to get vaccinated. These are very difficult times and the cost of traveling can be a burden for some. The CITF could help by giving the people what they have been wanting all this while by making the vaccines available at all private GP clinics nationwide,” he added.