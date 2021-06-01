MMA: No interest from KJ to engage with GPs even up till now.

PETALING JAYA: There has been no engagement between National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin and the private GPs on the involvement of private GPs in the National Immunisation Programme’s Phase 2 and 3, the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) said today.

MMA had officially written to the minister on March 2 to meet on plans for the private GPs to be involved in the NIP but there had been no reply from Khairy’s office, according to it president Datuk Dr. Subramaniam Muniandy(pix).

“No official communication from the JKJAV (Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply)even up until now,” he said in a statement.

“The minister had shown no interest in engaging with the GPs.Why are there only 2500 GPs registered for the NIP?”

The minister should have come down from his high horse to meet with us months ago when we wrote to him, Subramanian said.

“Perhaps that would have encouraged more GPs to get on board. What a difference it would have made if he showed some interest,” he added.

“The NIP coordinating minister has a ZOOM session with the media every other day. Why hasn’t he had a ZOOM session with the 8,000 GPs in the country? Perhaps that could have made all the difference.

“Only now when cases of Covid-19 and deaths have skyrocketed, there is talk of GPs. Where was MOH and JKJAV months ago? Or are we keeping to tradition in waiting for things to get worse before something is done?”

Subramaniam pointed out that by the end of April, most of the 2,500 private GPs had already received training and were ready to begin vaccinating in early May - the timeline targeted to begin the programme.

“The GPs have been waiting for the go-ahead from government. Was the NIP coordinating minister aware of this? If he was, why the delay?

“Even with 2,500 GPs, 75,000 vaccinations could be carried out per day. I am sure the minister is well aware of this as it has been widely publicised.

“If he is indeed aware, then as the minister in charge of the NIP, he should be bugging the GPs night and day if the programme was not moving along, knowing they are the best, easiest option and most readily available resource to carry out vaccinations as proven in programmes run in other countries. And by the way, all private GPs were trained by the Ministry of Health, Malaysia,” he added.