KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has applauded the Ministry of Health’s effectiveness in handling Covid-19 in the country.

Its president Dr N. Ganabaskaran said the ministry's quick response in surveillance efforts and infectious disease control as well as providing reports from time to rime on the outbreak in Wuhan, China when the Covid-19 first emerged, had significantly controlled and limited the number of infections in Malaysia to date.

"While the number of infections has been reduced, it is important for Malaysians to continue to be mindful of infection and consistently practise good personal and respiratory hygiene to reduce infection.

“This must be observed not just in the country but also while travelling abroad," he said at a press conference on awareness of Covid-19, here, today.

Also present were former MOH deputy director-general Datuk Dr Christopher Lee and Medical Practitioners Coalition Association of Malaysia president, Dr Raj Kumar Maharajah.

Meanwhile, Dr Lee highlighted that Malaysia needed to be prepared for limited unlinked transmission of Covid-19 as faced by its neighbouring countries.

“Unlike some countries such as Japan and Korea having unlinked transmission cases, all the cases in Malaysia are linked to travellers from outside the country. So, we need to be prepared for such things happening here too,” he said.

Dr Lee also said that some specific infection control measures needed to be taken in a clinic setting since the Covid-19 spread by droplets and contact transmission.

"We highly advise and believe that the clinic staff will wipe down with common disinfectants, especially the frequently touched surfaces once the patient leaves.

“This is the best way to protect the doctors and nurses from being infected through such contact as they are the frontliners," he said. — Bernama