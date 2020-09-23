MMC first medical centre in Malaysia to acquire latest version of MRI scanner

SEREMBAN: Mawar Medical Centre (MMC) has created another milestone in the healthcare industry when it became the first hospital in Malaysia to acquire the latest Magnetom Altea 1.5T (Tesla) magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system, a medical imaging technique used in radiology to form pictures of the anatomy and the physiological processes of the body.

Its chairman, Datuk Lee Tian Hock (pix), said the Magnetia Altea comes with a new acceleration technique called the ‘Turbo Suite Essential’ that enables up to 50 percent faster routine scan that can leads to faster image acquisition and ultimately faster diagnosis for the patient that helps with treatment.

“Previously, it took an hour for MRI process, and now the time taken is reduced by 50 percent and will only take 30 minutes.

“The MRI is the latest version by Germany technology, we spent RM4.3 million for the MRI just to provide tip-top medical care and facility to our patients,” he told a press conference after inspecting the new MRI scanner here today.

Lee also said compared to the existing MRI, the Magnetom Altea also comes with BioMatrix technology that has sensors, tuners, and interfaces to anticipate motion and adapt to any patient’s body type.

He added that the latest version of MRI also reduces the patient preparation time before a MRI procedure and provides higher diagnostic confidence and fewer rescans.-Bernama