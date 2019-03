LAHAD DATU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) activated a search and rescue operation (SAR) to find an angler who went missing after the boat he was travelling in capsized off Pantai Kampung Bangigod, Tungku near here on Saturday

In the incident at about 12.50pm, another angler however, managed to swim to shore.

The missing man is Herman Gasim, 31, while his friend is Mazlan Mohamad.

Lahad Datu Maritime Zone director Commander Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh said the SAR operation was activated at 6 am yesterday with the deployment of assets from the MMEA, Royal Malaysian Navy, Fire and Rescue Department as well as Civil Defence Force. — Bernama