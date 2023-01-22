MMEA activates SAR to locate missing senior citizen at Tanjung Sepat

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Selangor conducted a search and rescue operation (carilamat) to locate an elderly person believed to have fallen into the sea at the Tanjung Sepat Public Jetty, Kuala Langat, yesterday.

Its director, Maritime Captain V. Siva Kumar said the operation was coordinated by the Johor Bahru Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre (MRSC) which continued on the second day, at 7 am today.

He said the operation was also assisted by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (CDF) including the local fishing community.

Siva Kumar said the search operation for the victim was activated at 7.30 pm yesterday via the PERKASA 36 boat.

“Meanwhile, the Selangor MMEA also set up the Carilamat Forward Base (PHC) at Tanjung Sepat Public Maritime Jetty, Kuala Langat today.

“The Selangor MMEA also sent help on the ground to monitor the location of the incident on the coast of Tanjung Sepat,“ he said in a statement today.

The victim, S Muniandy, 63, is believed to have fallen into the sea after the victim’s son found the motorcycle, sarongs and slippers belonging to the victim at the jetty at around 11 am on Friday (Jan 20).

Siva Kumar said the victim, whose job is to weigh palm oil, was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and brown shorts before he was reported missing at the jetty.

“The public can contact the Selangor Maritime Operations Centre at 03-31760627 or MERS 999 to lodge complaints, channel information or in emergency for immediate response,“ he said. - Bernama