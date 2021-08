GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) chased away nine Indonesian fishing vessels that had encroached into the Penang waters, through Op Benteng/Op Tanjung patrols from Thursday until Saturday.

Penang MMEA director Capt Abd Razak Mohamed said it was among the actions taken to prevent and curb the spread of Covid-19, especially through import cases involving foreigners.

“The first boat with four crew members, including an Indonesian skipper, was driven off at around 28 nautical miles southwest of Pulau Kendi at 2.30pm on Thursday, while another five boats with 15 crew members were detected and driven off at between 55 and 59 nautical miles southwest of Pulau Kendi at 12.30pm Friday.

“On Saturday, three Indonesian fishing vessels were detected and driven off at 43 nautical miles southwest of Pulau Kendi at around 4.20pm,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the Penang MMEA would continue to increase monitoring and strengthen the country’s maritime borders, especially through Op Benteng, to prevent the illegal entry of foreigners and to curb cross-border crime.

He advised the public and the maritime community to cooperate with the authorities to curb criminal activities by channelling information to 011- 6251 1123 or the Penang MMEA operations centre at 04-2626146. — Bernama