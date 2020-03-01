MMEA deploys Bombardier aircraft to put out forest fire in Banting

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) today deployed two of its Bombardier CL-415 aircraft to assist the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) to put out the fire in Kuala Langat Selatan forest reserve, Banting, near here.

Selangor Maritime director, Captain Mohammad Rosli Kassim said three flights were conducted during the first operation today, using the aircraft capable of carrying about 6,000 litres of water at a time.

“Two flights were carried out at about 8.30am with 30 water bombings and approximately 180,000 litres of water released by the two aircraft.

“The third flight was launched around 2.30pm. Water scooping and water bombing operations usually took about three hours. The area affected by the fire is estimated to be more than 30 hectares in size,“ he told reporters at the Subang Maritime Air Station, near here.

Also present was Selangor JBPM deputy director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail.

Meanwhile, Wan Md Razali the current hot weather and windy condition would make the blaze spread quickly.

He said the Selangor JBPM had also conducted 12 water bombings yesterday using the department’s assets.

About 35 hectares of the forest area were on fire since a few days ago. The fire was allegedly started for agricultural purposes. - Bernama