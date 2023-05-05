MMEA detain fishing boat and three Myanmar nationals for fishing without licence

MERSING: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a local fishing boat and three Myanmar nationals who were manning the boat without a permit at about three nautical miles from Pulau Tinggi, here yesterday.

Mersing Zone Maritime director Commander Suhaizan Saadin said MMEA personnel were patrolling the area under Op JAKSA before spotting the boat that was fishing in the area using a dragnet at 6.30pm.

Investigations revealed that three of the five crew on the fishing boat were Myanmar nationals who did not have any valid documents or permit from the Fisheries Department director.

The three Myanmar nationals, boat and about 600kg of fish were seized.

“The five-member crew on the Class C fishing boat which included the three Myanmar nationals were aged between 35 and 51. They would be charged for the offence under the Fishing Act 1985 for breaching the rules and engaging the services of fishermen who did not have permits,“ he said in a statement today.

Suhaizan said the boat, crew and catch that was seized was brought to the MMEA jetty at Teluk Gading and handed over to the MMEA investigating officer. - Bernama