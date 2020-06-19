MMEA detains boat with five Indonesian illegal immigrants

IPOH: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained a foreign fishing boat carrying five Indonesian crew near the waters of Hutan Melintang, today.

The National Task Force (NTF) said in a statement tonight that the boat believed to be on the way to Bagan Sungai Burung, Selangor, was detected by a Petir 80 boat at about 9.05 am.

“At 9.20 am, information on the boat was extended to Maritime Ship (KM) Malawali for deportation, but the boat had sunk due to a leak based on preliminary information at 9.40 am.

“The Petir 80 crew rescued the five illegal immigrants and investigations are underway to identify the cause of the leak, whether it was accidental or otherwise,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the five Indonesians were taken to the Hutan Melintan Jetty for a swab test, before handing them over to the Perak Maritime at 10.20 am.

“All of them were also taken to the Sitiawan Health Clinic for a Covid-19 screening test at 1 pm and placed in a temporary transit centre at the Manjung District and Land Office until the test results are obtained,“ the statement said. -Bernama