MMEA detains five Indonesian fishermen over illegal fishing

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained an Indonesian fishing vessel with five crew members onboard for conducting illegal fishing activities in Malaysian waters last night.

Penang MMEA director Maritime Captain Abd Razak Mohamed said the foreign fishing boat was detained at 37.6 nautical miles southwest of Pulau Kendi, near here, at 9.10 pm during Op Tanjung and Op Pertiwi patrols.

“Inspections found that the fishing boat was operated by five fishermen aged 18 to 35 years, and all of them did not have any travel documents and permit for fishing in the country’s waters.

“They are believed to have committed offences under the Fisheries Act 1985 and Immigration Act 1959/1963,” he said in a statement today.

Abd Razak the Penang MMEA would constantly monitor the country’s waters to prevent encroachments by foreign fishermen. - Bernama