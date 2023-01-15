MMEA detains five Indonesians for working on local fishing boat without permits

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained five Indonesian men without valid permits working onboard a Class C fishing boat in the waters of Sungai Besar, near here, at 12.50 pm yesterday.

Its director, Capt V. Siva Kumar said all the foreign nationals were detained during Op Ehsan after the Selangor MMEA patrol boat conducted an inspection on the fishing boat at 5.2 nautical miles off the coast.

Siva Kumar said the inspection found that the boat was helmed by a skipper and four crewmen who were all foreign nationals, aged between 31 and 54.

He said the inspection also found that all of them did not possess valid identification documents and that the boat owner had employed the Indonesian nationals without the permission of the director-general (DG) of the Malaysian Fisheries Department, adding that 200 kilogrammes of various fish, as well as fishing equipment, were also found on the boat.

“All the foreign nationals had been working for the boat owner for between four months and two years, and were paid in cash according to the days out at sea, that is RM100 for the skipper and RM50 for a crewman.

“All of them (foreign nationals) were acquaintances from the same area in Indonesia and did not have family ties,“ he also said in a statement today.

Siva Kumar added that all the foreign nationals and the boat were taken to the Pulau Indah Marine Police jetty before being handed over to the MMEA investigation officer for further action. - Bernama