MMEA detains four fishermen for violating licence conditions

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained four men 5.6 nautical miles southeast of Pulau Kendi near here for violating the fishing licensing conditions yesterday.

Its director Maritime Captain Hamizan Harun said a Class B1 trawler boat was detected moving in a suspicious manner by a patrol team about 11.20am.

“The team inspected the boat with four men aboard including a skipper aged between 60 and 69 and detained them for fishing in the area which was less than eight nautical miles from the coast,“ he said in a statement here today.

Hamizan said the agency then seized the boat, two trawl nets and about 600 kg of various types of fish for further investigation. — Bernama