TAWAU: A man was arrested by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) yesterday for allegedly attempting to smuggle 5.7 tonnes of cooking oil by boat through Sungai Melayu here to a neighbouring country.

Tawau Maritime deputy director ((operations) Commander Mohd Yusri Hussin said the suspect, aged 19, was arrested at about 5.30pm.

A search on the boat found it was carrying 337 boxes of cooking oil, weighing 5,729 kg and worth RM14,000, and four cylinders of cooking gas, he said, adding that the man failed to produce any documents on the items. — Bernama