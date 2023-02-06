MMEA detains six Indonesian fisherman in Penang waters

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained an Indonesian fishing vessel with six crew members on board for conducting illegal fishing activities in Malaysian waters on Wednesday.

Penang MMEA director Captain Abd Razak Mohamed said the vessel was detained at 48 nautical miles southwest of Pulau Kendi at noon.

“The inspection found that the vessel has no registration number and was operated by six Indonesian crew members aged 18 to 51.

“All of them did not have valid identification documents and travel passes to enter the country’s waters,” he said in a statement today.

He said all the men were detained under the Fisheries Act 1985 and Immigration Act 1959/63.-Bernama