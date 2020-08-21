MMEA detains tanker for anchoring without permission in Johor

JOHOR BARU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained a Very Large Crude Carrier cargo vessel for anchoring without permission at 13 nautical miles northeast of Tanjung Siang near Kota Tinggi, yesterday.

Tanjung Sedili Maritime Zone director, Maritime Captain Mohd Zulfadli Nayan, in a statement today, said the Singapore-registered tanker was detained by a MMEA patrol vessel at 2.15pm after they failed to produce any documents giving it permission to berth there.

The 245 metre-long ship was managed by 22 crew members, including a captain, from Ukraine, China, Myanmar, Russia and Georgia, aged between 19 and 61.

This is the fourth case involving ships anchoring without permission this month, he said and advised ship owners or shipping operators to apply for anchoring permission from the Malaysian Marine Department to berth in Malaysian waters.

The case is investigated under Section 491B(1)(L) of the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 and if found guilty, the offending party could be fined not exceeding RM100,000 or jail not more than two years or both. — Bernama