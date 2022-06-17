MMEA detains tanker with diesel worth RM900,000

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a tanker with an illegal cargo of 170,000 litres of diesel worth about RM900,000 in the waters of Teluk Sepanggar here yesterday.

Sabah and Labuan MMEA director, First Maritime Admiral Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah said that the locally-registered tanker was detected by a patrol boat on a special operation 0.2 nautical miles southeast of Teluk Sepanggar at about 2 pm.

“The tanker had a crew of four locals including the skipper, aged from 24 to 72 years old. An inspection of its cargo revealed 170,000 litres of diesel which was not declared and the ship had no valid documentation.

“Further inspection on the navigation system and movement records found that they had been deliberately switched off which caused suspicions among the members of the search team,” he said in a statement here today.

He said an inspection found the vessel committing various other offences such as not informing the ship’s registrar on changes in company details and operating without a complete crew as required in the Ship Safety Register (Safe Manning-ShipPersonal).

In addition, he said the skipper, chief engineer and crew did not meet the competency requirements while the safety equipment was inadequate.

“Subsequently, the tanker and crew including the skipper were detained and escorted to the Sepanggar Maritime Jetty, here, to be handed over to the investigation officer.

“The case is being investigated under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance (MSO 1952) and the Control Of Supply Act 1961,” he added. — Bernama