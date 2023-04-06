MMEA detains trawler, fishermen for using illegal fishing nets

LABUAN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained six fishermen, five locals and a Filipino, and seized their fishing trawler after they were caught fishing using outlawed fishing nets on Sunday.

Labuan MMEA director, Capt (Maritime) Nudin Jusoh said the fishermen, 18 to 47, were detained at 14.5 nautical miles northwest of Pulau Tanjung Nosong at 9.40 am.

“After a thorough inspection, we found they committed an offence under the Fisheries Act 1985 for using outlawed fishing nets,” he said today, adding that they also found other types of fishing gear, including a handmade spear gun onboard.

The case is being investigated under the Fisheries Act 1985. - Bernama