KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sabah detained a trawler with a skipper and four crew, all Indonesians, for allegedly breaching the fishing licence within three nautical miles of Pulau Usukan, Kota Belud, yesterday.

Sabah MMEA director Rear Admiral Kamaruszaman Abu Hassan said the trawler was detained in a special operation in the waters around 6pm.

“Upon inspection it was found the trawler was manned by a tekong and four Indonesian crew with a 100kg catch of various types of fish. All the detainees and seizure were taken to the Sabah Maritime jetty for further investigation under the Fisheries Act 1985,“ he said in a statement here today.

In the meantime, Kamaruszaman said the special operation was carried out in an effort to stem fish bombing activities being carried out by a group of unscrupulous fishermen.

However, he said, during the operation, no catch was made because no fish bombing activity was detected as the activity depends on the weather conditions at sea, and the present weather condition was uncertain.

“Sabah MMEA will conduct joint operations with relevant agencies to monitor and curb fish bombing activities from spreading,“ he said.

The maritime community is urged to cooperate with the authorities by channelling any information on crime at sea via the line 088-270165. — Bernama