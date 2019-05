PORT DICKSON: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained two skippers and two passenger boats for flouting regulations at Telok Kemang beach here at 9.30am yesterday.

Malacca/ Negri Sembilan director Maritime Captain Amran Daud said among offences committed was overloading and having dubious documents purportedly from the Marine Department.

“Both skippers and the boats were detained under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 and both boats were intercepted at 0.3 nautical miles northwest of the Teluk Kemang beach here,” he said in a statement here.

Amran said in this month alone, MMEA had detained three passenger boats for various offences under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952.

“I advise operators of passenger boats not only focusing on profit and ignore safety aspects when ferrying tourists to avoid any untoward accident,” he said.

He said in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, MMEA would carry out special operations dubbed ‘Ops Khas Pagar Laut’ to ensure the waters of the two states free from any criminal activities. - Bernama