JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has disposed of over 1,000 foreign fishing boats since its inception in 2006.

MMEA director-general Maritime Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som (pix) said a majority of the boats originated from Vietnam, which used the waters off Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang as their fishing locations.

Last year alone, over 200 boats were disposed of, each estimated to be worth RM1.5 million, he said.

“The country is estimated to suffer losses of RM6 billion from fisheries income every year because sea produce has been harvested by these foreign fishermen.

“That is why the MMEA is taking stern action (of disposing of the boats),” he said in a news conference at the Johor MMEA Headquarters here, today.

Mohd Zubil said such action was also taken to protect the rights and sovereignty of the country.

“For the past few days, we have not detected any presence of foreign fishermen in the country’s waters which shows that the stern action is effective,” he said.

To maintain the situation, he said the MMEA required additional assets to conduct long-term operations at sea of at least 30 days.

“This is important because foreign fishermen will not enter the country’s waters when they detected the presence of the authorities,” he said. — Bernama