MMEA enhancing measures for passenger ferry safety in Labuan

LABUAN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is enhancing safety measures for passenger ferries serving this duty-free-island and mainland Sabah.

Among the measures include stricter checks on safety equipment, life jackets and provision of video screening on safety measures for passengers.

MMEA Labuan Maritime Zone director Captain Nudin Jusoh said the safety measures for passenger ferries must be made known to commuters.

“Although the journey from Labuan to the Jesselton jetty, Kota Kinabalu takes about two hours by the express ferries here, we will never know what can happen in between the journey.

“The passengers must know what to do in case of the occurrence of an emergency during the journey at sea, hence, they must completely understand the emergency evacuation techniques and passenger safety tips,” he said to Bernama after presenting a video on safety tips for passengers to the executive director of LDA (Holdings) Sdn Bhd at the Labuan International Ferry Terminal here today.

Nudin disclosed that a total of 12 maritime-related offences were recorded so far this year, adding that inspections onboard all type of vessels would continue.

He also urged operators of ferries and passenger boats to constantly enhance the competency of crews.

Labuan International Ferry Terminal management company, LDA (Holdings) Sdn Bhd executive director Mohammad Ridzuan Ibrahim said the company always ensures that safety measures related to express ferries and passenger boats are well taken care of by operators operating at the terminal.

“We usually conduct checks on the express ferries and passenger boats as the safety aspect of passengers is of paramount importance to us,” he said.

Labuan Marine Department senior chief assistant director Nur Muhammad Subri said engagement sessions on safety measures with various relevant government agencies was constantly being conducted.

“We also conduct regular monitoring and checks on passenger vessels on the safety measures, with the cooperation of the MMEA,” he said. - Bernama