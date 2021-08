LUMUT: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) conducted a medical evacuation operation to help a crew member of a tanker ship who was severely injured after falling off a ballast tank at 31.7 nautical miles off Pulau Jarak here yesterday.

Perak MMEA director Captain Shahrizan Raman said they received a call from the tanker’s agent before a team was dispatched on a boat to the location at around 8.30pm yesterday to facilitate the transfer and provide medical assistance to the victim.

“The team arrived at the incident location at around 3am today and immediately transferred the victim from the tanker to the boat and brought him to the Kampung Acheh Fisheries Jetty.

“The victim, who is an Indian national, aged 21, broke his back and suffered severe injuries to his head but is reported to be stable,” he said in a statement here today.

Shahrizan said the victim was then brought to the Seri Manjung Pantai Hospital for further action at around 4.20am today.

He added that the public could report any emergency or accident at sea via the 24-hour MERS 999 hotline or the Perak Maritime Operations Centre at 05-6838737. — Bernama