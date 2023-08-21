MMEA firmly objects to actions of Singapore Police Coast Guard

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has strongly objected to the actions of the Singapore Police Coast Guard (SPCG) which was alleged to have entered Malaysian waters on Aug 14 and hit the trawl net of a local fishing boat.

MMEA acting director-general Vice Admiral Datuk Saiful Lizan Ibrahim said in his police report, the fisherman stated that the SPCG boat had hit his trawl net at 0.2 nautical miles southwest of Tuas checkpoint.

He said the MMEA had referred to the Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (Jupem) based on the New Map of Malaysia 1979 and the department had confirmed that the location of the incident was within the Malaysian waters.

“Jupem confirmed that the location of the incident reported by the complainant is clearly in the Malaysian Territorial Waters near the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link Bridge.

“The location of the incident is also the usual location for local fishermen in Johor to catch fish and prawns,“ he said in a statement here today.

Saiful Lizan said the MMEA was disappointed by the actions of the SPCG boat which had resulted in the fisherman having to incur losses due to the damaged fishing equipment.

“The MMEA will request for a diplomatic objection so that similar incidents would not be repeated in the future in order to maintain good relations between the two countries,” he added. -Bernama