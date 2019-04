TAWAU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) thwarted an attempt to smuggle out subsidised sugar worth RM50,000 to Indonesia at the country’s waters on Friday, following the arrest of an 18-year-old youth.

Tawau Maritime Zone deputy director (operations)Maritime Commander Mohd Yusri Hussin said the local teen was arrested at 1.5 nautical miles from Sungai Pukol, Sebatik here at 5.15pm after MMEA team in ‘Ops Pluto’ encountered the boat with the suspect on board.

“Initial inspection found the boat was ferrying subsidised sugar without valid documents from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) of Tawau,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Yusri said both the suspect and the seized sugar were taken to the Tawau MMEA Jetty for further investigation and the case was investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

He also urged the public to channel any information or complaints of maritime criminal offences through the Tawau Maritime Zone Operation Centre at 089-750116 or Malaysian Emergency Response System (MERS 999). — Bernama