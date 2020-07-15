MMEA foils attempt to smuggle syabu worth over RM700,000

LANGKAWI: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Kedah and Perlis seized methamphetamine valued at RM769,050 during an ‘Op Benteng Laut’ patrol in the waters southwest of Pulau Singa Besar, here, yesterday.

Its director, Maritime First Admiral Mohd Zawawi Abdullah said in the 3.15am incident, the MMEA team foiled the attempt by a group of individuals to smuggle five kg of the drug through the Langkawi waters.

He said the boat carrying the individuals sped off upon realising the presence of the MMEA patrol boat.

“During the chase, one of the suspects in the boat was seen throwing an object into sea with the boat speeding off to the border area and disappearing in the rain at that time.

“Our patrol team returned to the location where they found the object, a box containing syabu (methamphetamine) that was thrown into the sea earlier,” he said at a news conference at the Kedah and Perlis MMEA office, here today.

He added that the drug found was then taken to the MMEA jetty in Bukit Malut for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 39(B) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama