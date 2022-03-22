MMEA foils bid to smuggle in ganja worth RM2.2 million

KUALA PERLIS: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Kuala Perlis Zone has seized a total of 446 lumps of compressed ganja weighing 446 kilogrammes (kg) and estimated to be worth RM2.2 million at two locations via Op Aman patrol around the waters of this state yesterday.

Kedah and Perlis Maritime Operation deputy director Capt Saliza Ahmad said they first discovered the ganja at 4.4 nautical miles west of the Kuala Perlis estuary around 10.33 am and the second around 11.15 am at 2.2 nautical miles west of Kuala Perlis.

“The seizures were made when the MMEA enforcement team out on patrol found several suspicious-looking black plastic packages floating in the state’s waters,” she told a media conference at the Kuala Perlis Maritime Zone Headquarters here today.

Saliza said inspection of the black plastic packages led to the discovery of 18 white plastic sacks containing lumps of compressed ganja, which were believed to be smuggled in from Thailand.

She added that the ganja was believed to be for the markets in Perlis, Kedah and Penang.

“This is the biggest seizure by the Kuala Perlis Maritime Zone this year and the locations where they were found are not too far from Thai waters.

“All the seized items were taken to the Kuala Perlis Maritime Zone and the case is being investigated under Section 39 (B) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” she said.

Saliza said the modus operandi of drug trafficking syndicates from the neighbouring country was to use fibre boats with high-powered outboard motor and it is believed to be masterminded by local and neighbouring country fishermen who exchanged ganja with ketum leaves.

“They (Thai fishermen) are believed to bring in drugs into Malaysian waters and take back ketum leaves to their country.

“The syndicate members will dump the drugs into the sea if they sense the presence of authorities and flee to Thailand,” she said. — Bernama