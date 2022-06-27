MMEA foils drug smuggling attempt

LABUAN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Labuan has foiled an attempt to smuggle in syabu (crystal methamphetamine) to the duty-free island early this morning.

The MMEA patrol team seized 900 grams of syabu, worth RM50,000, that was abandoned in a fiberglass boat after a chase in waters off Menumbok, during operations under ‘Op Sejahtera’, ‘Op Benteng Laut’ and ‘Op Kuda Laut’ at 12.30 am.

Labuan MMEA director, Captain Nudin Jusoh, said that the patrol team had detected a fiberglass boat navigating suspiciously from Menumbok to Labuan.

“As soon as the suspect was aware of the presence of the MMEA patrol boat, he sped towards a shallow area, abandoned the boat, and fled towards a nearby mangrove swamp.

“A search on the abandoned boat found a plastic package containing crystal substance, believed to be syabu, that was hidden inside the boat,” he said in a statement today.

Nudin said the total value of the seizure, including the boat, was estimated to be about RM55,000.

“The boat was towed to the maritime jetty, while the seized drugs were taken to the MMEA office for further investigation,” he said.

He said that the case will be investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama