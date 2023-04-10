MMEA foils illegal entry attempt by 13 Indonesians in Tawau

TAWAU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) thwarted the attempt of 13 immigrants, believed to be Indonesians, to enter the country illegally, when they were all arrested in the waters of Tawau, about 1.2 nautical miles west of the port jetty, here yesterday.

Tawau Maritime Zone director Maritime Captain Shahrizan Raman said that the immigrants, all males, aged 18 to 61, were detained at 10.30 am, after his team detected the movement of a fast-moving boat, travelling from Sebatik Island to Tawau.

“The MMEA team gave chase to the boat for the purpose of inspection, however, the boat’s skipper fled by jumping into the sea, leaving the boat’s passengers on board.

“The quick action of the members on duty succeeded in arresting the skipper, in addition to detaining 12 passengers. It was found that none of them had valid identification, and entered the country illegally. The case is being investigated in accordance with the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he said in a statement here today.

Shahrizan said that MMEA is actively intensifying patrols to combat illegal activities in the country’s waters.

He also urged the maritime community who have information about criminal activities to contact the Tawau Maritime Zone Operations Centre at 089-752116 or the MERS line at 999. -Bernama