MMEA foils illegal entry attempt by 44 Indonesians

PORT KLANG: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) foiled an attempt by 44 Indonesians to enter the country illegally in a boat via Tanjung Layang, Kuala Langat on Oct 31.

Selangor Maritime director Captain Maritime V. Siva Kumar said the group, including the boat’s skipper and crew, were intercepted at 9.35 pm.

“A team of MMEA personnel was approaching the boat when it sped off. It took the team about 10 minutes to overtake the boat and detain the suspects,“ he told reporters here today.

He said the foreigners, comprising 39 men and four women, aged between 19 and 49, as well as a 12-year-old boy, did not have travel documents.

This year, Siva Kumar said the Selangor MMEA had detained a total of 103 illegal immigrants from Indonesia, Myanmar and Thailand, aged between 11 and 50, as of October. - Bernama