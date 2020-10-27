MMEA: Four crewmen found after being reported missing in ship collision with oil rig platform near Baram

MIRI: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has confirmed that four crewmen, who were reported missing after their ship struck an oil rig platform near Baram, have been rescued.

Its director, Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som, said they were found near the location of the incident at 9.29am.

“Hence, 124 crewmen who had jumped into the sea had been rescued, while one was found dead,” he said, adding that 62 crew members who remained on the ship, Dayang Topaz, were safe.

Mohd Zubil said based on initial information, the vessel’s anchor broke off due to the severe weather condition, setting the vessel adrift before it crashed into the oil rig platform.

He said his agency was working with Petronas, Shell, the Royal Malaysian Airforce, the Fire and Rescue Department and the National Search Coordination Centre Brunei as well as local fishermen on the rescue operation.

He added that the condition at sea was rough with waves as high as four metres.

Earlier today, Miri Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) chief Captain Md Fauzi Othman said a report on the incident about 7.7 nautical miles off Miri was received at about 7.45am.-The Borneo Post