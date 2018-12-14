MMEA impounds two Mongolian-registered sand dredgers

MALACCA: Two sand dredgers were impounded by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) for conducting illegal sand mining activities about 4.3 nautical miles northwest of Pantai Klebang in the Straits of Malacca.

Negri Sembilan/Malacca Maritime director, Maritime Captain Amran Daud said the sand dredgers, both registered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, and each with six crew onboard, all of Chinese nationality, were detained at about 11.30 pm two days ago.

They were spotted by MMEA patrol members conducting sand mining activities outside the stipulated time period, he said in a statement here today.

He said the Chinese nationals would be detained for investigation under the Continental Shelf Act 1966 and the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952.

The case will be the first to be investigated under the Continental Shelf Act, he said, and urged with information on criminal activities or emergency in the Malaysian territorial waters off Negri Sembilan and Malacca to contact the Negri Sembilan/Malacca MMEA at 06-3876730 which operates round the clock. — Bernama